Old Town Market returns to Lompoc for the summer

lompoc old town market 2023.jpg
KSBY
Lompoc Old Town Market. July 7, 2023
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 05, 2024

Lompoc's Old Town Market is back for the summer starting this Friday, July 5.

Featuring a variety of local artisans and craft vendors, the market will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m. through August 9.

The market will be set up along the 100 block of South H Street. As a result, travelers can expect road closures at the intersection of H Street and Highway 1 and the westbound left turn pocket of Highway 246 at Ocean Avenue.

Each week, the market has a different theme. This week's theme is Family Fun Night.

Upcoming Old Town Market theme nights:

  • July 12 - Performing Arts Night and Lompoc High School Alumni Association Car Cruise
  • July 19 - Ag & Wine Night with the Sip Lompoc, Sip Local Tasting Event
  • July 26 - Healthy Lompoc Night
  • August 2 - For the Love of Lompoc Night
  • August 9 - Public Safety Night and Lompoc Police Foundation Car Cruise
