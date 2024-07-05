Old Town Market returns to Lompoc for the summer

Lompoc's Old Town Market is back for the summer starting this Friday, July 5.

Featuring a variety of local artisans and craft vendors, the market will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m. through August 9.

The market will be set up along the 100 block of South H Street. As a result, travelers can expect road closures at the intersection of H Street and Highway 1 and the westbound left turn pocket of Highway 246 at Ocean Avenue.

Each week, the market has a different theme. This week's theme is Family Fun Night.

Upcoming Old Town Market theme nights:

