Old Town Market returns to Lompoc for the summer

Lompoc's Old Town Market is back for the summer starting this Friday, July 5.
Featuring a variety of local artisans and craft vendors, the market will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m. through August 9.
The market will be set up along the 100 block of South H Street. As a result, travelers can expect road closures at the intersection of H Street and Highway 1 and the westbound left turn pocket of Highway 246 at Ocean Avenue.
Each week, the market has a different theme. This week's theme is Family Fun Night.
Upcoming Old Town Market theme nights:
- July 12 - Performing Arts Night and Lompoc High School Alumni Association Car Cruise
- July 19 - Ag & Wine Night with the Sip Lompoc, Sip Local Tasting Event
- July 26 - Healthy Lompoc Night
- August 2 - For the Love of Lompoc Night
- August 9 - Public Safety Night and Lompoc Police Foundation Car Cruise