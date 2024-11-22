One person sent to hospital after shooting in residential Lompoc neighborhood

One person has been sent to the hospital after a reported shooting in a residential neighborhood in Lompoc.

Officials from the Lompoc City Fire Department say they responded to the 500 block of N. T Street at approximately 6:45 p.m. for reports of a person who was shot.

As of 8:41 p.m., fire authorities say police were still there investigating the incident.

N. T Street was reportedly blocked off during the investigation.

There is no word yet on the gunshot victim's condition or the suspects involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.