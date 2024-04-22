Playground, ballfield renovations underway at Pioneer Park in Lompoc

Renovations are coming to another park in Lompoc.

The City of Lompoc announced that work is underway at Pioneer Park, located along the 1200 block of E. Airport Ave.

There will be a new playground, fitness area, netting in the right ballfield along with grass, dirt and irrigation improvements.

Ashk Keen of Lompoc says she has been taking her daughter to Pioneer Park for a couple of years and loves the location.

"We love the sandpit, but the equipment definitely needs some love. As you can see, there's only one out of the two of the big swings is still operational and one out of the two baby swings too, so yeah, it definitely is... due for an upgrade."

Rep. Salud Carbajal helped secure the funding for the $1.2 million project.

The City estimates the playground to be ready for the community to enjoy by the end of June of this year, adding that the current playground is at least 20 years old.

Work at the ballfield is expected to be finished by February of 2025.