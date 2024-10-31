'Potentially unsafe' conditions force cancelation of Lompoc's 2024 Colorthon 5k

The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 2024 Colorthon 5K has been postponed until 2025, according to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Officials attribute the cancellation to the weather forecast indicating rain on Nov. 2. The potentially wet conditions would make the course slippery and "potentially unsafe" for its participants, according to medical center representatives.

The yearly event benefiting the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation typically features "color stations," where individuals can throw colored corn starch at runners; however, officials tell KSBY the corn starch would also be "severely impacted by moisture."

Lompoc Valley Medical Center representatives say early registrants will be refunded their registration fees for the 5k.

The foundation's next Colorthon 5k is set to take place on Sept. 27, 2025 at the Mission Club in Lompoc.

Officials say further questions can be directed to the medical center's outreach coordinator, Susan Xiong, at (805) 717-9118.