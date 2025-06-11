Prescribed burn planned at Vandenberg Space Force Base

The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department will conduct a prescribed burn on June 12 and June 13 and again from June 16 to 27.

The operation will span multiple days, burning 5 to 10 acres at a time within a 30-acre project area near Watt Road and 13th Street on North Base VSFB.

The prescribed burn is for firefighter training and wildfire prevention. The low-intensity burns will be used to train new firefighters and dozer operators in wildland fire suppression techniques.

Officials say prescribed burns are a key tool in reducing wildfire risk and reduce impacts to local watersheds.

The burn is coordinated with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board to limit smoke impacts.

Residents may see or smell smoke. Officials say those sensitive to smoke especially children, the elderly, and individuals with heart or lung conditions—are advised to stay indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and keep windows closed.