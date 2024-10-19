Registration opens for Lompoc Parks and Rec's Thanksgiving Break Day Camp

Registration is now available for the City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department's Thanksgiving Break Day Camp.

Officials say the camp lasts from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27. It will be held at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.

Parents of kids 6 to 12 years old are asked by organizers to pay a fee of $45 per child. Pre-registration is required to secure a spot since space is limited, according to officials.

Organizers say registration forms are available in person at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours and can also be found on the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department's website.

Community members looking for more information on Thanksgiving Break Day Camp may contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation by phone at (805)-875-8100.