Residents to celebrate Halloween early at Lompoc 'Old Town Trick-or-Treat' event

Community members can celebrate Halloween early at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual Old Town Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Organizers say the 100 block of South H Street will be closed to traffic for the safety of trick-or-treaters.

Over 40 local businesses and organizations will participate by setting up booths in Old Town or by handing out candy directly from their storefronts, according to officials.

Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives say the event is free and open to all, and that youth must be accompanied by an adult.

The Old Town Trick-or-Treat event is reportedly supported by SESLOC credit union.

