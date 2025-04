A six-day project to resurface State Route 246 from Mission Gate Road to Sweeney Road near Lompoc is set to begin on Monday, according to Caltrans.

Officials say the operation will result in a full closure of State Route 246 at this location from 7:30 am until 3 pm.

The work will reportedly last from Monday through Friday, and will also resume on April 14.

Caltrans says detours will be in place throughout the project and delays should not exceed 10 minutes.