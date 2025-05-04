RocketTown Comic Con makes final return to Lompoc this weekend

RocketTown Comic Con is making its final return to Lompoc this weekend.

The annual family-friendly event turns the Lompoc Valley Middle School gym into a vibrant hub of pop culture celebration, offering cosplay contests and vendor exhibits.

This year, organizers say there will be autograph sessions and celebrity appearances from Sam "Flash Gordon" Jones, Rico E. Anderson, Scott Butler, and a 75th anniversary Peanuts Reunion.

If you missed the first day of the event on Saturday, you can catch the final day on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the RocketTown Comic Con website.