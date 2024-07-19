"Safe Neighborhoods and Safe Streets" event focuses on walkability in Lompoc

The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization joined the city and the school district in hosting a "Safe Neighborhoods and Safe Streets" event Thursday.

This event is part of the launch of Caltrans' Active Transportation Program which aims to create a "safe and vibrant community where people can easily walk or bike to work, school, or recreation activities," according to the press release.

Attendees walked around the neighborhood with Lompoc Police Captain Chip Arias and shared feedback and concerns about the walkability and safety of the city.

"We are here to listen to them, provide resources for them, give them the opportunity to voice their frustrations and concerns. And sometimes they enlighten us on things that we aren't aware of, and then we can assist them in whatever means possible," Captain Arias said.

The City of Lompoc received a $2.7 million grant from the Active Transporation Program.

Officials said the fund will be used to improve pedestrian infrastructure in the next three years.