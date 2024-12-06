Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office welcomes 15 new custody deputies Friday

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBSO) welcomed 15 new Custody Deputies during their graduation from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy.

The Custody Deputies were sworn in by Sheriff Brown just before the graduation ceremony.

The graduating CORE Custody Academy Class #18 included newly initiated SBSO Custody Deputies Cameron Binnebose, Benjamin Caudillo, Kimberly Corona-Porras, Ramiro Cortez, Jason Dunn, Hannah Garnica, Isiah Hernandez, Frederick Holland, Alberto Lagunas, Noah Lanier, Ignacio Quevedo Jr IV, Joshua Robinson, Celeste Sedano, Sierra Selby, and Andres Vivanco.

Officials say the class of recruits completed 260 hours of instruction, which included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, classification of inmates, contraband detection, arrest and control, physical training, and Direct Supervision training.

Several awards were presented to some of the graduates.

Custody Deputy Lanier earned class valedictorian, Custody Deputy Binnebose was presented the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Leadership Award, Custody Deputy Robinson was presented the Ron Battles “Most Inspirational” award from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and Custody Deputy Dunn earned the Defensive Tactics award.

Authorities say those interested in a career in law enforcement can visit the SBSO website to apply.