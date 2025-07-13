Second annual Lavender Festival returns to Lompoc

With the summer season at its peak, the Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm is in full bloom. To celebrate, the farm hosted its second annual Lavender Festival on Saturday.

Visitors took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the farm while enjoying a local artisan market, food vendors, and live music.

Attendees also got the chance to take a lavender wreath-making class and watch a lavender distillation demonstration hosted by the farm's on-site distiller.

Sandra Sapone, a Nipomo resident visiting the festival, told KSBY that the annual event was nostalgic for her.

"I love lavender. I grew up in greenhouses— my dad is a horticulturalist— and we had lavender and lots of wildflowers in our yard," Sapone said. "It's just, like, great exposure to have, like, artists and farmers and locals connect all throughout the coast. I love it."

If you missed Saturday's Lavender festival, you can visit the Santa Rita Lavender Farm website to find out when the next community event is being held.