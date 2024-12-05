Several streets to close Friday for City of Lompoc Children's Christmas Parade

As more than six dozen floats prepare to hit the streets during the City of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade this year, officials are advising the public of several closures impacting the area due to the event.

Caltrans representatives report that Highway 1 between North Avenue and F Street will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Highway 246 between J Street and Highway 1 will also be closed during that time, according to the agency.

Officials say detour and road closure signs will be in place to direct travelers.

The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Pine Avenue and H Street.

Organizers say a Community Tree Lighting will be held afterward in Centennial Square, where community members can enjoy free hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus.