Sheriff: Missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard last seen near Colorado-Utah border

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released new, detailed information about the investigation into missing Vandenberg Village girl, Melodee Buzzard.

On October 14, the Lompoc Unified School District reported to authorities that 9-year-old Melodee had not been seen for some time. Sheriff’s officials say her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, could not provide an explanation for Melodee’s whereabouts and has been uncooperative with detectives.

Investigators are currently focusing on a road trip that Melodee and her mother took on October 7.

Sheriff’s officials say Ashlee Buzzard rented a car and drove off with Melodee in a white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu with a California license plate number of 9MNG101. Detectives believe they drove as far as Nebraska, with a return trip that included Kansas.

Beginning October 8, investigators say the same car was seen with a New York license plate number of HCG9677. Detectives believe it was changed to avoid detection.

By the time Ashlee returned the vehicle to the rental agency in Lompoc, the original California license plate had reportedly been reinstalled.

When Ashlee returned home from that trip on October 10, Melodee was no longer with her. However, sheriff’s officials say the little girl was last seen on surveillance video on October 9. This was in the area between the Colorado-Utah border during the return trip to California.

SBSO A route map released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shows stops investigators believe the car Ashlee Buzzard rented traveled through on or around Oct. 9, 2025.

Investigators believe the Malibu traveled through the following areas on or around October 9, and they are looking for additional surveillance or witnesses in these areas:



Green River, Utah

Panguitch, Utah

Northwest Arizona

Primm, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga

SBSO Investigators are sharing another surveillance image of Ashlee Buzzard and daughter, Melodee, 9, they say is from a Lompoc rental car location and taken at the start of a road trip the two took on Oct. 7, 2025. Authorities say Ashlee returned home without her daughter and has been uncooperative with the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials also released a new surveillance image from the local rental car agency showing Ashlee and Melodee together on October 7. Investigators believe they are both wearing wigs, with Melodee’s wig appearing darker and straighter than her natural hair.

Melodee is described as approximately 4’6” tall and weighing 60 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Melodee’s whereabouts is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives line at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or on the sheriff's website.