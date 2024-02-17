Watch Now
'Sidewalk Story' encourages literacy and exercise in Lompoc

lompoc sidewalk story.jpg
KSBY
Sidewalk Story is located at Beattie Park in Lompoc.
lompoc sidewalk story.jpg
Posted at 6:41 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 21:41:41-05

The Lompoc Public Library has found a creative way to get people moving while enjoying some good stories.

On Friday, the library celebrated its installation of the "Sidewalk Story" at Beattie Park.

Officials say there are 18 permanent installations that include pages of a storybook.

Families are encouraged to read and follow along with the story as they walk from podium to podium.

"And as the families walk through, they can read the story, which will be promoting family literacy, family time, and also physical activity," explained Rachell Frazian, Lompoc Public Library Youth Services Librarian and Bookmobile Manager.

Frazian says there will be new stories posted every month.

