Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Sonic boom advisory issued ahead of Tuesday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Space X, Falcon 9
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David J. Phillip/AP
SpaceX has been granted permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rocket launches, according to a press release.
Space X, Falcon 9
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 27, 2024

A sonic boom advisory has been issued for a planned SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday.

The Falcon 9 launch is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 3:20 p.m. as part of the ESA EarthCARE mission to low-Earth orbit.

About eight minutes later, the first stage is expected to land back at Vandenberg, which is likely to cause one or more sonic booms to be heard in the area and possibly neighboring counties.

If the launch does not happen Tuesday, SpaceX reports a backup opportunity is available on Wednesday at the same time.

A live webcast of the launch on X will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

This is SpaceX's 18th launch so far this year from Vandenberg.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community