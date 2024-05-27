Sonic boom advisory issued ahead of Tuesday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A sonic boom advisory has been issued for a planned SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday.

The Falcon 9 launch is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 3:20 p.m. as part of the ESA EarthCARE mission to low-Earth orbit.

About eight minutes later, the first stage is expected to land back at Vandenberg, which is likely to cause one or more sonic booms to be heard in the area and possibly neighboring counties.

If the launch does not happen Tuesday, SpaceX reports a backup opportunity is available on Wednesday at the same time.

A live webcast of the launch on X will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

This is SpaceX's 18th launch so far this year from Vandenberg.