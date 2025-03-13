Sonic boom expected from SpaceX's second launch this week from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is planning a second Falcon 9 launch this week from Vandenberg Space Force base.

The launch window for the Transporter-13 mission opens at 11:39 p.m. Friday and will remain open for 17 minutes. Liftoff will be from Space Launch Complex 4E.

A sonic boom is expected to be heard locally as the first stage lands on Landing Zone 4 on base.

A live stream of the launch will begin here about 15 minutes before liftoff.

This is SpaceX’s eight launch of the year from Vandenberg.

Saturday morning, Firefly Aerospace is planning to launch its Message in a Booster mission from Vandenberg.

