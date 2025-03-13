Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Sonic boom expected from SpaceX's second launch this week from Vandenberg SFB

Space X, Falcon 9
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David J. Phillip/AP
Space X, Falcon 9
Posted

SpaceX is planning a second Falcon 9 launch this week from Vandenberg Space Force base.

The launch window for the Transporter-13 mission opens at 11:39 p.m. Friday and will remain open for 17 minutes. Liftoff will be from Space Launch Complex 4E.

A sonic boom is expected to be heard locally as the first stage lands on Landing Zone 4 on base.

A live stream of the launch will begin here about 15 minutes before liftoff.

This is SpaceX’s eight launch of the year from Vandenberg.

Saturday morning, Firefly Aerospace is planning to launch its Message in a Booster mission from Vandenberg.
 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community