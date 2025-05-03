SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base planned for Saturday

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 launch of 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday, May 3rd.

Liftoff is targeted for 11:13 a.m. with backup opportunities available until 3:03 p.m.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

There is a chance that San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura county residents may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch, but it will depend on weather and other conditions.