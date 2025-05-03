Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base planned for Saturday

Falcon 9 launch 2.png
SpaceX
Falcon 9 launch 2.png
Posted

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 launch of 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday, May 3rd.

Liftoff is targeted for 11:13 a.m. with backup opportunities available until 3:03 p.m.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

There is a chance that San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura county residents may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch, but it will depend on weather and other conditions.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community