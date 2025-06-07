SpaceX launch scheduled on Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

On Sunday morning SpaceX plans to launch 26 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is scheduled for 6:34 a.m. with backup opportunities available until 10:34 a.m. on Sunday.

Residents who live in the area may feel a sonic boom from the launch.

Following Falcon 9's stage separation, it is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

You can watch live webcasts of the mission on both the SpaceX website and social media page.