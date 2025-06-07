Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

SpaceX launch scheduled on Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

falcon 9
SpaceX
falcon 9
Posted

On Sunday morning SpaceX plans to launch 26 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is scheduled for 6:34 a.m. with backup opportunities available until 10:34 a.m. on Sunday.

Residents who live in the area may feel a sonic boom from the launch.

Following Falcon 9's stage separation, it is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

You can watch live webcasts of the mission on both the SpaceX website and social media page.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community