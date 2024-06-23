Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

SpaceX planning Sunday night launch of Falcon 9 from Vandenberg SFB

Space X, Falcon 9
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David J. Phillip/AP
SpaceX has been granted permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rocket launches, according to a press release.
Space X, Falcon 9
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jun 23, 2024

SpaceX is planning another launch at night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Just five days since it’s last launch from Vandenberg, the launch company is targeting Sunday at 8:47 p.m. for liftoff of a Falcon 9 from SLC 4-E that will send 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Thirteen will have direct to cell capabilities.

If the launch does not go as planned, backup opportunities are available until 12:41 a.m. Monday and again starting at 8:22 p.m. Monday.

The booster being used in this latest mission has supported 10 previous missions, according to SpaceX.

Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the Of Course I Still love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally due to the launch.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community