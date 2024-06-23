SpaceX planning Sunday night launch of Falcon 9 from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is planning another launch at night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Just five days since it’s last launch from Vandenberg, the launch company is targeting Sunday at 8:47 p.m. for liftoff of a Falcon 9 from SLC 4-E that will send 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Thirteen will have direct to cell capabilities.

If the launch does not go as planned, backup opportunities are available until 12:41 a.m. Monday and again starting at 8:22 p.m. Monday.

The booster being used in this latest mission has supported 10 previous missions, according to SpaceX.

Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the Of Course I Still love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally due to the launch.

