Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 Monday from Vandenberg SFB

falcon 9 rocket launch march 4 2024.jpg
KSBY
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 4, 2024.
falcon 9 rocket launch march 4 2024.jpg
Posted

SpaceX is gearing up for another launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The aerospace company is targeting Monday night at 6:15 p.m. for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, which will deliver 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Backup opportunities are available until 7:08 p.m. Monday or, if needed, beginning at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday.

The first-stage booster has been used on five previous missions, including one Starlink mission and the NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx and NROL-57 missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage is set to land on a droneshop in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the mission will begin on X about five minutes before liftoff.

More than 20 launches have occurred at Vandenberg already this year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community