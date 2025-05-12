SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 Monday from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is gearing up for another launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The aerospace company is targeting Monday night at 6:15 p.m. for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, which will deliver 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Backup opportunities are available until 7:08 p.m. Monday or, if needed, beginning at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday.

The first-stage booster has been used on five previous missions, including one Starlink mission and the NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx and NROL-57 missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage is set to land on a droneshop in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the mission will begin on X about five minutes before liftoff.

More than 20 launches have occurred at Vandenberg already this year.