SpaceX targeting Tuesday evening for next Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 17, 2024

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday night for its latest launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is set to liftoff at 8 p.m. from SLC-4E.

Thirteen of the satellites have Direct to Cell capabilities, according to SpaceX.

Backup opportunities are available until midnight Wednesday, with other launch opportunities Thursday evening, if needed.

About five minutes before liftoff, a live webcast of the mission can be viewed here on X.

According to SpaceX, the first-stage booster being used for the mission has been used four other times and following stage separation, is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally as part of the landing.

