SpaceX targets late night Saturday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on the CAS500-2 mission to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The 37-minute launch window opens at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

The rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

About 8 minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9's first stage will land at SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Community members in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing.

SpaceX's live webcast will begin approximately 15 minutes before liftoff at spacex.com/launches.