'Survivors are all around us': Nonprofit hosts sexual assault survivor candlelight vigil

A candlelight vigil was hosted in Lompoc on Thursday evening to honor the survivors of sexual assault.

The event is part of the month of April's national designation as both sexual assault and child abuse awareness month.

The North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center had hosted in-person candlelight vigils every year since 1996 until the COVID-19 pandemic national emergency shuttered most events.

This year's was the first in-person event since.

KSBY spoke with one of the event organizers who had more to say about the meaning of Thursday's vigil.

"The vigil tonight is focused on resiliency and validation and that's what this vigil is about — recognizing that survivors are all around us," said Alison Wales, the associate director of the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center. "They're in our families, they're our friends, they're in our community; honoring their resiliency of moving forward and healing, not only themselves but their family and essentially their community as well."

Survivors and supporters are invited to participate in a resiliency candle art session on April 27 at the Lompoc Public Library's Grossman Gallery. Participants will create their own "resiliency candle" to light on the days "you need to be reminded of just how strong you are and how far you've come," according to a poster detailing the event.

The session is free to attend and materials are provided by staff. All you have to do is register by contacting Sabrina with the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center at (805) 736-8535.

You can learn more on the organization's website.