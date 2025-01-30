'There's a lot of need here': New Unity Shoppe location opens in Lompoc

Unity Shoppe— a food distribution center based in Santa Barbara— is expanding its services to the Lompoc community.

The store provides resources to Santa Barbara County residents struggling with poverty, life transitions, natural disasters, or health crises.

"Our main program is our client services, which is where we provide food, essentials, and clothing with dignity, respect, and choice," Angela Miller-Bevan, the executive director and CEO of Unity Shoppe, told KSBY. "We give our clients the opportunity to come in and choose what they need or what they want."

On Wednesday morning, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the organization's new location in Lompoc.

"The people of the Lompoc community are just so amazing and welcoming, and there's a lot of need here," Miller-Bevan said. "We are going to continue to try and do the best [we can] to provide for everyone."

The new facility in Lompoc is located at 1009 North H Street in Suite B.

Organizers say it will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.