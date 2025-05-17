32 cadets graduate local firefighter academy

Thirty-two cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College's Fire Academy at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The ceremony began with a live demonstration from the cadets, which included running fire hoses, dousing burning cars and extricating “victims” from vehicle wrecks outside the PSTC’s burn tower. A formal graduation ceremony followed.

According to college officials, all 32 cadets graduated with knowledge of federal and state laws, regulations, and codes on safety and efficiency in emergencies and scenarios on fire, safety, and/or medical services.

