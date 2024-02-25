Tractor Supply to open in Lompoc

A large storefront in Lompoc that's been vacant for more than a decade will soon have a new tenant.

Lompoc officials confirm to KSBY News that Tractor Supply has plans to occupy the former Mervyn’s building at 1600 N. H Street near Big 5.

Tractor Supply has not yet responded to requests for information on when the new location may open but work on the space appears to be underway.

While city officials could not confirm when Mervyn’s left Lompoc, the company had closed all stores nationwide by the end of 2008.

Tractor Supply carries a variety of items for the farm, animals and pets, along with home improvement supplies and more.

The company currently has other locations in Buellton, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.