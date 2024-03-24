Urban search and rescue teams in SLO, SB and Ventura counties conduct mobilization drill

Urban search and rescue teams across the Central Coast conducted a large-scale disaster drill Saturday.

Teams from Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties gathered at the Allan Hancock College Lompoc campus for a mobilization exercise.

"We bring all the counties together today to access the tools, equipment and knowledge to make sure we are ready for any large-scale disasters within the county," Captain David Tolmach from Santa Barbara County Fire said.

Captain Tolmach said that while the teams train regularly, this specific mobilization exercise, also known as Mobex, is done annually.