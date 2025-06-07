Utility Payment Scam Warning

A warning from the City of Lompoc about potential scam phone calls impersonating the City's Treasury department.

Officials want to remind residents the city will never call residents to threaten to disconnect their utilities or to ask for a utility payment.

Notices regarding past-due utility bills will always be sent by mail, on official letterhead.

If you or someone you know receives a suspicious call, do not provide any personal or financial information.

Residents can contact the City of Lompoc's Treasury department at (805) 875-8286 with additional questions or concerns.