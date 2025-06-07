Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Utility Payment Scam Warning

California Power Bills
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
John Antczak/AP
(AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
California Power Bills
Posted

A warning from the City of Lompoc about potential scam phone calls impersonating the City's Treasury department.

Officials want to remind residents the city will never call residents to threaten to disconnect their utilities or to ask for a utility payment.

Notices regarding past-due utility bills will always be sent by mail, on official letterhead.

If you or someone you know receives a suspicious call, do not provide any personal or financial information.

Residents can contact the City of Lompoc's Treasury department at (805) 875-8286 with additional questions or concerns.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community