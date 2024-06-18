Vandenberg Space Force Base conducts test-launch of new Lockheed Martin reentry vehicle

Vandenberg Space Force Base launched a Minotaur I rocket late Monday night.

Vandenberg announced the launch on Facebook just a few hours before liftoff at 11:01 p.m.

The launch was part of a test of Lockheed Martin's new Mk21A reentry vehicle, which is being developed as part of the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system.

The Mk21A reentry vehicle that was launched aboard the Minotaur rocket was unarmed, but it is being designed to be able to deploy a warhead.

"Test launches like these are crucial for protecting our nation's defense," stated Col. Mark Shoemaker, Commander of Space Launch Delta 30, in a press release. "As global threats evolve, it's essential to support these launches and maintain access to space to safeguard our nation."

