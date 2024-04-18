Vandenberg Space Force Base hosts Earth Day event

Vandenberg Space Force Base held an Earth Day event at the base's library Wednesday.

The event consisted of food trucks, e-waste recycling, giveaways, games, and lots of booths.

Base officials said Vandenberg is committed to environmental stewardship.

"In the last several years, we annually pick up between 1,000 - 2,000 pounds of trash from the coastal area. Our whole community is really committed to that," Colonel Brian Titus from the U.S. Space Force, said.

Colonel Titus said Vandenberg Space Force Base has an environmental team to monitor both plant and animal species to ensure that any of the Base's missions are not harming them.