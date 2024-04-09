Vandenberg Space Force Base shows off K9 kennel renovations

Vandenberg Space Force Base showed off the recent renovations at the base's K9 training kennel on Monday.

The remodel includes a new K9 obstacle course and the replacement of turf and fencing, which base officials say will increase safety for the dogs and their handlers.

They also used the new facility to hold a retirement ceremony for one of their military working dogs.

Bberick is seven and a half years old and needs to retire due to moderate medical conditions.

Bberick has been a Patrol Explosive Detector Dog at Vandenberg since June 2018.

"We had discussed multiple times about how Bberick had basically helped support the President of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, foreign dignitaries that come to the United States, and help with just national interests, and so that's really the the mission of of the military working dog," said Lt. Col. David Temple, U.S. Air Force.

Bberick has been adopted by his former handler.

Vandenberg expects to receive a replacement dog by the end of the year.