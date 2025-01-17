Vandenberg Village students create project to thank firefighters

At Buena Vista Elementary School in Vandenberg Village, one class has been busy with a special project.

Sixth graders from teacher Jake West's class put together a special "thank you" video to show their appreciation to firefighters battling the wildfires in Southern California.

Sixth-grader Kate Culliver says her dad is a local firefighter who was sent to the Los Angeles area to help in the response effort.

"The appreciation for how much we show, how much we care for them. When they're in the fire of L.A., we're giving them pretty much confidence into them," she said.

Culliver went on to say that all firefighters are true heroes for putting their lives at risk to save others.

Regarding her father helping with the firefight, she says, "It's kind of scary, but it's really brave of him to do that."

West says in a social media post that he hopes the video will give fire crews "a little extra encouragement as they spend days and weeks away from family to help in LA."

You can watch the full video from the students below.

.

