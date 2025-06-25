Vandenberg's relocated space museum aims to inspire a new generation

Vandenberg Space Force Base has played a key role in U.S. missile testing and satellite launches. Now, for the first time in decades, the public has a chance to experience that legacy in person.

On Tuesday at the Marshallia Ranch Clubhouse, Space Force officials, veterans, and longtime advocates gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly relocated Space and Missile Technology Center.

Tucked among the rolling green hills of what was once a golf course, the building now houses a powerful timeline of the past through present day.

“What we’ve done over the last year and a half or two is put a big effort in place to move our museum,” said Colonel Mark Shoemaker, Commander of Space Launch Delta 30. “To make it more accessible to STEM for K through 12 for the public to learn about the history of Vandenberg.”

The new space is open to civilians by appointment, with plans to expand visiting hours in the near future.

Rather than building a new structure from the ground up, the team repurposed the old golf clubhouse and surrounding land to house the museum.

“We had this large parcel of land that wasn’t being used and a nice facility behind us,” said Shoemaker. “So instead of developing new land, we repurposed existing property. It was a no-brainer.”

Vandenberg has served as a launch site since the 1950s, playing a crucial role in the development of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems, satellite deployments, and national security space missions.

Shoemaker said the decision to relocate the museum was driven not only by access, but by a deeper mission: storytelling and education.

“Inspiring the youth, whether they join the Space Force or get excited about space, is critical,” he said. “The more kids we can inspire to care about space, the better off we’re going to be as a nation.”

He also highlighted the museum’s role in educating the public.

“We’re five and a half years into the Space Force,” Shoemaker said. “When I talk to people, I’m still explaining what we do. So creating a space where we can tell that story is essential.”

For Jennifer Jeffries, a former Peacekeeper missile launch officer and retired Air Force member, the ceremony marked full circle moment.

“Today’s event was very special for me,” Jeffries said. “I did my retirement ceremony at the old location of the museum in 2016. It’s surreal to come back now and see how far it’s come.”

Jeffries first arrived at Vandenberg in 1996 for missile training. Seeing a mock-up of the Peacekeeper launch facility now on display brought a wave of memories.

“There’s such a rich history here,” she said. “It started as an Army base, transitioned through Navy and Air Force missions, and now it’s the spaceport of the future.”

She added that she plans to bring her teenage children to the museum to show them “what mom did” at the beginning of her military career.

Much of the credit for preserving that history goes to Jay Prichard, who has spent over 30 years building and maintaining the museum’s collection.

Prichard, now the museum’s director, described the Space and Missile Technology Center as “a collection of artifacts, exhibits, and stories” that follow Vandenberg’s evolution from its earliest days to the Space Force era.

“All those artifacts are part of the larger National Museum of the United States Air Force collection,” he explained. “We’re honored to tell that story here on the Central Coast.”

Because space missions rarely recover hardware, Prichard said much of the museum’s inventory consists of rare models, mock-ups, and training systems.

“Many of these pieces are one-of-a-kind,” he said. “My job has been to find the clues, find the parts, and tell the stories behind them, so we can inspire people with the things we have.”

Prichard said the next phase will involve integrating immersive technology to help visitors, especially students, connect in more interactive ways.

“One of the things we’re projecting is an interactive five-surface VR theater system,” he said. “That way, you can have a virtual experience of the subject matter, and carry that technology with you to share our story even further.”

Another concept in development is a launch viewing area, which would allow visitors to witness rocket launches in real-time from a designated site near the museum.

To schedule a visit or learn more, click the link here.

