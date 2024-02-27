“We need more housing,” Lompoc neighbors on board with plans for new homes on the West end of town.

Eighteen new homes could soon be going up at the intersection of North Avenue and V Street on the west end of Lompoc.

Neighbors community reporter Jacob Dizon spoke with told him they are on board with the plans.

“I think we need more housing in the area,” said Dan Smith, who has lived in Lompoc since 1987.

While neighbors usually aren’t so excited to hear the news of an incoming housing project by their homes, Smith feels the La Purisima Court development could benefit his local community.

“A lot of people can’t afford to move on up in life and own a home. We are kind of strapped for housing, so I think it is a great idea,” Smith said.

In total, the project, which was just approved by the Lompoc Planning Commission, would bring 18 single-family homes, 36 parking spaces and private yard areas to the southeast corner of North Avenue and V Street.

Stephanie Bastian, who lives just steps away from the future housing site, feels the development shouldn’t be a burden to her neighborhood.

“It is fine by me. Lompoc is ever-changing. It is always developing and growing to meet the needs of the community,” she explained.

Bastian tells Dizon she has lived in Lompoc nearly all her life and says traffic by her home on North Avenue has gotten a lot worse in recent years.

In spite of this, she isn’t opposed to the possibility of having dozens of new neighbors right across the street.

“I think it would probably increase traffic a little bit, but not by much,” she said.

Smith meanwhile, says he has seen the project’s site sit vacant for years, adding that he is excited to see the land developed and hopes there is more to come.

“It has been a while since we have had a development,” Smith added. “I wish they would build further out on Bailey, but that is maybe to come.”

We also reached out to Lompoc city officials for further information on the project but they were unavailable.

According to city plans, two of the incoming units would be designated for lower-income households.