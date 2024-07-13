West Coast Cub Fly-in landing at Lompoc Airport this weekend

The West Coast Cub Fly-in is landing at the Lompoc Airport this weekend.

Pilot John Handley from Visalia is taking part in his first Lompoc fly-in.

“It was the 40th anniversary, I heard, and it was just all piper cubs, tail draggers like mine, so I just wanted to see a group of people and make some connections,” he said.

Handley started flying at the age of 16 in his father’s airplane and says he has close to a thousand flight hours.

“It’s just peaceful. I enjoy going up there right at dusk and watching the sun set. It’s just a peaceful flight. Looking at all the city lights as the sun goes down,” he added.

Handley is one of many pilots from all over taking part in the event that kicked off Friday and wraps up Sunday. Anyone in the community can stop by to check out the planes, meet with pilots and Saturday afternoon, a proficiency contest is taking place.

“Come on down, if your local, it doesn’t matter. We appreciate you supporting the event,” said fly-in volunteer David Pacunas.