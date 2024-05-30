What should happen to Lompoc's Ken Adam Park? City council wants voters to decide

The future of Ken Adam Park will go before Lompoc voters this fall.

The 82-acre park is located off Highway 1 near Allan Hancock College. The city acquired the site from the federal government 40 years ago but is now looking into whether it will remain as a park or if the land could be used for something else.

Over the years, the site has been looked at as a potential area for space-oriented museums and educational developments.

“So there will be a measure on the November ballot asking our community if they are okay with giving up their 82 acres of public land to a private, for-profit entity in order to build the space entertainment center," said Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

City officials add that in the future, other non-public park uses could also be considered for the space.