Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

What should happen to Lompoc's Ken Adam Park? City council wants voters to decide

ken adam park lompoc.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Ken Adam Park, Lompoc
ken adam park lompoc.jpg
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 29, 2024

The future of Ken Adam Park will go before Lompoc voters this fall.

The 82-acre park is located off Highway 1 near Allan Hancock College. The city acquired the site from the federal government 40 years ago but is now looking into whether it will remain as a park or if the land could be used for something else.

Over the years, the site has been looked at as a potential area for space-oriented museums and educational developments.

“So there will be a measure on the November ballot asking our community if they are okay with giving up their 82 acres of public land to a private, for-profit entity in order to build the space entertainment center," said Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

City officials add that in the future, other non-public park uses could also be considered for the space.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community