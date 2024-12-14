19th annual Needs and Wishes charity event in Los Osos this weekend

The 19th annual Needs and Wishes charity event in Los Osos is set to take place this Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Los Osos Community Center.

It’s a free event offering free food, entertainment, and music along with a raffle of different items.

“It’s a great opportunity to do your Christmas shopping all [in] one stop. We have a gift certificate table to local merchants and stores for straight up sale. We have a silent auction. This year, we will have 250 to 300 items. Everything you can think of. We have a toy store. You can come and buy toys for children or relatives,” said Richard Margetson, People Helping People President.

The event attracts about 1,000 people each year. Last year, the event raised $61,000. Proceeds go to the 40 Prado homeless shelter and the Noor Free Clinic.