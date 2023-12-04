1
Los Osos
Fire Watch
Prescribed burns planned in Montaña de Oro and Morro Bay State Parks
Cassandra Garcia
4:13 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Los Osos
Mountain lion caught on cam in Los Osos neighborhood
Sophia Villalba
4:12 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Los Osos
Here's what construction crews are doing to the road at Spooner's Cove
Sophia Villalba
4:29 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Los Osos
Roadway safety: County seeks public comment on Los Osos Valley Rd. corridor plan
Sophia Villalba
4:25 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Los Osos
Here’s how much PG&E customers will pay after rate increase approval
Sophia Villalba
7:34 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Los Osos
Girl Scouts place flags at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park for Veterans Day
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
8:43 AM, Nov 11, 2023
Los Osos
CA is no longer in a drought. In Los Osos, a water shortage contingency remains
Sophia Villalba
5:36 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Los Osos
Community came together in support of the Unity in the Community Concert series
McKenzie Diaz
9:29 PM, Nov 05, 2023
Los Osos
Los Osos greeting bear and welcome sign receive a much-needed face-lift
Sophia Villalba
6:14 PM, Nov 03, 2023
Los Osos
98-unit Los Osos housing development gets green light from supervisors
Sophia Villalba
6:14 PM, Oct 31, 2023
California News
Playtime! Newsom signs bill requiring minimum amount of recess time
Sophia Villalba
4:22 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Los Osos
SLO County Board of Supervisors to review garbage rate increases for residents
Sophia Villalba
11:40 PM, Oct 26, 2023
