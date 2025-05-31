$33 million bridge replacement project along South Bay Boulevard up for approval next week

If you’ve ever driven South Bay Boulevard between Los Osos and Morro Bay, you’ve crossed this bridge near Turri Road, but plans are in the works for a full bridge replacement.

"Along South Bay Blvd., it’s just a beautiful stretch for people who do like to hike,” said Wayne Walcoff, Los Osos resident.

Crossing over Los Osos Creek, many people use this portion of South Bay Blvd.

“About 10,000 to 15,000 vehicles cross over the bridge every day,” said Aaron Hope, San Luis Obispo County bridge program manager.

But Hope says it needs to be replaced.

“The existing bridge was built in 1966, and as you can imagine, in the 60 years since then, we’ve learned a lot about seismic forces and now we understand that this bridge could collapse during a strong earthquake,” Hope said.

Now estimated at around $33 million, project costs have increased over the years.

“Over the last decade, the county has seen bridge repair and replacement costs almost double, and that has certainly affected the cost of the bridge,” Hope said.

Hope says they’ve secured federal funds to pay for most of the work, adding that impacts to drivers and cyclists should be minimal during that time.

“The new bridge will be constructed on the inland side immediately next to the existing bridge, so the existing bridge will be open for the entirety of construction,” Hope explained.

There will be some upgrades, including wider eight-foot bike lanes and a separate five-foot-wide pedestrian path.

“Expanding the bridge would make it easier to hike on South Bay Boulevard,” Walcoff said.

County supervisors still need to sign off on the project. If approved, work is expected to begin next spring and finish in the fall of 2027.

Hope says the Los Osos Creek and Morro Bay Estuary are sensitive environmental areas, and they will be careful during demolition.

“That demolished bridge will be done very carefully, bit by bit, so that nothing falls into the creek or affects the sensitive habitat,” said Hope.

As far as what will happen to the current Los Osos bear statue on the bridge, Hope said, “The bear will still have a home once completed. It will be moved from the inland side on the north side of the bridge to a new concrete pad on the ocean side of the bridge. It will still welcome those coming into the Los Osos community.”