Advisory council looking to tweak previously approved Los Osos Community Park buildout plan

The Los Osos Community Advisory Council is hoping to add more tennis courts to the Los Osos Community Park.

The Los Osos Community Park buildout plan was approved by the county and the Coastal Commission in the early 2000s. It included the addition of three new tennis courts in the county-owned open space behind the current courts.

However, in the 20+ years since that plan was approved, pickleball and tennis have been sharing the current three courts, so the council has revised the plan.

“We would convert the old courts here into six pickleball courts. Then we would end up having three dedicated tennis courts and six dedicated pickleball courts for our community of almost 16,000 people. We are a large community, a bedroom community. We really need to have this recreation,” said Deborah Howe, Los Osos Community Advisory Council Chair.

Any changes to the buildout plan mean it will have to go back to county agencies and the Coastal Commission for approval.

Howe says she’ll be presenting the plan to San Luis Obispo County Parks & Recreation this week and asking that Los Osos be left out of a consultant’s evaluation of all of the parks in the county.

“We don’t want to wait a year for the consultant to do what they are going to do and then wait another four to five years for the Coastal Commission and the Board of Supervisors to approve these changes,” Howe said.

The County Parks and Recreation Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Board of Supervisors Chambers in San Luis Obispo.