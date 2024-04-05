Aetna and Dignity Health fail to work out negotiations for new contract

Most Dignity Health facilities and providers in California are no longer considered a part of Aetna’s health insurance network.

Aetna and Dignity Health have been negotiating for a new contract but have been unable to reach an agreement, and the current contract is now expired.

In a statement to KSBY, Dignity Health said in part:

“We will continue to work in the best interest of our patients in hopes of reaching a new contract as soon as possible. It's important to emphasize that our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare for patients remains unwavering. We are disappointed an agreement could not be reached and we sincerely appreciate patience and understanding during this time.”

In a statement to KSBY, Aetna said in part:

“Negotiating fair reimbursement rates is directly connected to our ability to keep member costs low and maintain access to quality care. We are continuing to negotiate with dignity health in hopes of reaching a fair contract that benefits our members.”

Aetna advises its members to call the number on the back of their membership card for any questions or help with transitioning their care to an in-network provider.