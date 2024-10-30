Board of Supervisors approve Los Osos Community Plan with modifications to come

The Los Osos Community Plan went before the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon, but while some are happy for the town’s potential growth, not everyone is ready for the change.

“I think that it’s kind of now or never. We really just got to pull the Band-Aid off and go for it,” said Tim Walters who attended the meeting.

Back in June, the California Coastal Commission approved the Los Osos Community Plan and suggested modifications to allow for development with a 1% annual growth rate limit.

“I support the full 1% growth rate for the number of permits starting in year one,” said David Gray, Los Osos resident.

The county's planning department says there is room for growth.

“Staff proposes this interim approach of a 0.4% growth rate in 2025, 0.6% growth rate in 2026, and 0.8% growth rate in 2027,” said Claire Momberger, SLO County Planning Department Planner.

Since 1989, there have been around 200 people on the waitlist to build in Los Osos. Those at the top of the list will get first choice of building permits.

“These poor people have been on this list for 30 years, 20 years. I’m kind of somewhere in that range,” Gray said.

Becky McFarland has lived in Los Osos for the past 39 years and says she doesn’t mind growth as long as it’s done sustainably.

“[The] Community Plan is a long time coming and lots of people have been waiting to build homes. I’m not against people building homes, but we have to have the water resources to do that,” McFarland said.

Water is a common concern among residents.

“More water use at this time is premature and time is needed before making critical decisions that could jeopardize the only water source our community has,” said Patrick McGibney, Los Osos resident.

The Board of Supervisors approved the Coastal Commission’s recommendations with a growth cap of no more than 1%. The board will meet again in December to discuss further modifications.

The plan will also return to the California Coastal Commission for final approval.