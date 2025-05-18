Community members rally against Musk, Trump at Central Coast rallies

Community members took to the streets across the Central Coast on Saturday to protest the Trump administration.

In Los Osos, the Estero Bay chapter of the Indivisible organization hosted its "Stronger Together" Four Corners Peaceful Protest on Saturday morning.

Rally-goers gathered at the corner of South Bay Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road to hold signs, wave flags, and stand together in solidarity.

The demonstration invited people from across San Luis Obispo County to advocate for democracy.

Organizers say the rally aimed to empower individuals to shape the national and local policies impacting our community.

Further down the coast, the Santa Maria sector of Indivisible also hosted a peaceful protest on Saturday following the theme of "Musk or Us!"

Organizers say around 250 demonstrators gathered in Santa Maria to hold signs on the corner of Main Street and Broadway.

Protesters called for people to take action against billionaire Elon Musk by engaging in the peaceful rally.

The Santa Maria chapter is one of about a dozen Indivisible groups across the Central Coast.