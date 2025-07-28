Costa Gallery in Los Osos celebrates five-year anniversary

A Central Coast cultural hub celebrated a major milestone this weekend.

The Costa Gallery in Los Osos marked its five-year anniversary on Sunday afternoon with a community celebration.

Visitors enjoyed live music, art demonstrations, and catered snacks throughout the event.

The celebration was hosted almost exactly five years after the gallery opened in 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, organizers say the community has embraced the gallery and its artists.

"I just really want to give my heartfelt thanks to the community for supporting us for the last five years," Michael Costa, the owner and operator of Costa Gallery, said. "It just touches my heart that I can give back to the community. And that's why we did this five-year anniversary— because we wanted to give back."

If you missed Sunday's celebration, you can still visit Costa Gallery during its open hours from Wednesday through Sunday.