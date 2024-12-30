County mitigation plan in the works to assess potential hazards in the community

Various departments in San Luis Obispo County are now working to get ahead of any potential hazards across the county and they’re asking for feedback from the community.

The multi-jurisdictional plan is done collectively every five years with cities and CSDs in the county. SLO County Office of Emergency Services Director Scott Jalbert says being prepared for the worst helps everyone.

“The costs of disasters have gone through the roof as well as the amount of disasters, so mitigation is your best bang for your buck,” Jalbert said.

County officials have to first identify hazards in the community like earthquakes, wildland fires, flooding, extreme weather and climate issues.

“You try to develop a plan to mitigate the different things that impact the community,” Jalbert said.

He says the mitigation plan itself is funded mostly by the federal government, but they also have to find other ways to pay for some of the work.

“75% of it is paid by the federal government and the remaining 25% is paid by local jurisdictions,” Jalbert said.

Public input is being sought for the plan, which is expected to be completed by September of next year.

“As we identify the hazards, as we come up with plans to mitigate those hazards, we want the input from the public to listen to the plan and contribute ideas so we can make it better,” Jalbert said.

Judy Heintzelman lives off South Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay and says she hopes that road is on the list.

“South Bay Boulevard is a lifeline and a trail and busy highway,” she said.

Morro Bay Community Reporter Sophia Villalba has spoken with Heintzelman before about her experience with flooding along South Bay Boulevard, including during winter storms last year.

“That water was coming very viciously down the road. It blocked us here in Blue Heron because we couldn’t get out,” Heintzelman said.

Jalbert says damage from winter storms in 2023 and 2024 totaled just over $142 million.

If you’re interested in sharing your thoughts, a public workshop is being held on Jan. 14 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the County Government Center on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo in Room 161 on the first floor.