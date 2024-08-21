Dirt berms added along Turri Road in Los Osos: Here's why

Dirt berms are now located along Turri Road in Los Osos. County officials say it’s an effort to deter the use of turnouts for illegal dumping and camping.

“The last year or so I’ve noticed more and more people camped out along the dirt turnouts,” said Ron Mullisen, Los Osos resident.

The dirt berms cost the county $20,000 and are three feet high.

Shelly Cone with San Luis Obispo County Public Works says illegal dumping has been a growing issue along Turri Road and encampments have only made it worse.

Mullisen rides his bike on Turri Road four days a week and has noticed an increase in trash.

“When I go down to the creek, there’s human defecation down there and garbage and waste and I try to cover it up or bury it as best I can,” Mullisen said.

He also kayaks along Los Osos Creek two times a week and says the dirt berms have become an obstacle for getting his kayak down to the creek.

“I got a 14-foot kayak in the back. I have dolly wheels on the back of the kayak and I’m able to maneuver that kayak down to the creek,” Mullisen said.

Richard Barraza drives along Turri Road three times a month to go to Costco.

“Sometimes it’s nice and clean. Other times there’s stuff there all over but lately they have been cleaning it up, so it does look a lot better,” said Richard Barraza, Morro Bay resident.

Barraza hopes the berms will help to keep the road looking maintained.

“I’m hoping that it does do what it’s supposed to do because it is all cleaned up now. It looks like a nice road now,” Barraza said.

SLO County Public Works says there are still numerous areas where cars can pull over. Cone says county homeless services and law enforcement have been working to address encampments along Turrie Road over the last several months. At the time of the dirt berm installation, she says there were no encampments.

“My heart goes out to them because they’re homeless. I got a home. I don’t have to worry about camping along a dirt turnout,” Mullisen said.