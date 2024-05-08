Estero Bay Kindness Coalition in need of new food pantry location in Los Osos

The Estero Bay Kindness Coalition has a food pantry at Monarch Grove Elementary School in Los Osos, but the organization's founder says construction at the school has left him looking for a new location.

The Estero Bay Kindness Coalition has been serving hundreds of families along the north coast for the past six years. Monarch Grove Elementary allowed the organization to have a food pantry at the school at no cost. But after six years there, changes are underway.

“We’re in a portable classroom that’s being torn down that the school district had plans to build a brand new one,” said Bobby deLancellotti, Estero Bay Kindness Coalition founder & CEO.

He says it’s been difficult the past few months trying to find a new place in Los Osos for their food pantry. He's looking for a place that is preferably low-cost or free.

“The reality is we can pay a rent and we’re willing to but that money we save, we could be spending on investing in our families,” deLancellotti said.

The organization serves 94 families in Los Osos.

DeLancellotti says they have to be out by June 1.

