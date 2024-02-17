Former school in Los Osos could turn into a parks and recreational area: Here's how

A former elementary school in Los Osos could turn into a parks and recreational site for everyone in the community to enjoy.

Sunnyside Elementary School on Manzanita Drive closed in 2002. The space is currently being leased by Cal Fire and a private school. But now, the Los Osos Community Advisory Council is asking the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors to purchase the property in an effort to turn the site into a recreational space for the community to enjoy.

“Everything from a dog park, community garden, sports fields, pickleball, tennis, you name it. We have a need for it in Los Osos,” said Trish Bartel, Los Osos Community Advisory Council chair.

The tennis courts next to the South Bay Community

Center are currently being used for both tennis and pickleball. Karen Kimura, president of the Los Osos pickleball community, says she’d like to see a designated pickleball court. “We’re multi-using the space that we have now, we desperately need more space for parks for active recreation in Los Osos,” Kimura said.

The school district says the lack of new housing in Los Osos has led to a lack of growth and declining enrollment, and the old school site is no longer needed.

In reference to the site potentially being turned into a recreational space, “this could be a win/win for the district and the community,” said Assistant Superintendent Ryan Pinkerton, business services with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District

“All of the schools have their own sports parks, but the community doesn’t have any at all. We have no dog park, and we have lots and lots of dog owners here,” said Deborah Howe, Los Osos Community Advisory Council vice chair.

“More open space for kids and people to play and dogs to romp would be awesome,” said Susan Shaw, Los Osos resident.

The site is not currently for sale, however according to the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, they have had preliminary discussions with the County of San Luis Obispo about acquiring the school site.

“We want to make sure that our people in Los Osos have the ability to go outside and participate in sport, walk around. Physical health and mental health,” Howe said.

According to Supervisor Bruce Gibson, who says he’s supportive of the idea, the Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the possible purchase on February 27.