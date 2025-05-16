From dry to dazzling: Take a peek at Paula Adrian’s water-wise garden

In a state where every drop of water counts, some Central Coast residents are turning conservation into a thing of beauty.

Tucked away in Los Osos, one vibrant garden is offering both inspiration and practical advice for those looking to save water — and money — through smart landscaping. Paula Adrian, treasurer of the Los Osos Valley Garden Club, has transformed her yard into a thriving example of water-wise gardening.

“This is my home in Los Osos, and I've lived here since 2013,” Adrian said. “There’s a lot of aloes, and there’s even aloe trees. One of my favorites is the Tower of Jewels. It’s a biannual, and you can see how the bees just love it.”

Adrian uses all drought-tolerant and native plants that require minimal irrigation.

Experts say these types of plants are ideal for the region’s dry climate and help reduce runoff, a major issue in residential areas where Be Water Wise says as much as half of outdoor water use can be lost to sidewalks and driveways.

Ashley Côté, president of the Los Osos Valley Garden Club, emphasized the importance of choosing the right flora.

“Water-wise plants are really essential here where we have lower precipitation,” she said. “Anything that is a native plant, whatever region you're in, is going to be water-wise.”

Tim Dawson of the Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society explained that many of these plants are biologically equipped to retain moisture.

“Most of them have thick leaves, trunks or traditional forms like above-ground bulbs that help maintain a lot of water,” Dawson said.

How to Make Your Own Water-Wise Garden:

Experts suggest selecting plants based on your local climate, sunlight and soil type. You can also upgrade your irrigation system with smart features like stream rotors, drip lines or micro-sprays that deliver water slowly and directly to plant roots.

San Luis Obispo residents can receive a $75 rebate for installing a weather-based irrigation controller. Larger properties may qualify for up to $1,000 in rebates.

Adrian also collects rainwater using 50-gallon barrels attached to her home’s eaves.

“With just one rainfall of three-quarters of an inch, it fills up because it's using the whole roof,” she said.

These gardeners say joining a local garden club is a great way to get tips and support from others passionate about sustainability.

“My favorite thing is that at all times of the year, no matter when, something is blooming,” Adrian said. “Even now you can see little cacti poking through with flowers.”

Additional Savings Across the Central Coast:

Santa Barbararesidents can receive up to $2 per square foot for replacing grass with water-wise plants and drip irrigation, but the project must be approved in advance.

The City of Santa Mariaalso offers similar rebates for irrigation upgrades and turf removal through its utility department.

